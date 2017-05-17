Houses for poor: PCMC extends last date to file applications

THE Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for applying for houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to May 31. This follows a huge rush at the centres opened for receiving the applications, said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Anna Bodade.

Bodade said PCMC has made special arrangements for citizens to submit their form by setting up pandals so that they can avoid the blazing sun. “People who queue up can sit in the pandals till their turn comes,” he said.

Bodade said it was expected that the queues would lessen as the May 31 deadline gives 15 more days for citizens to fill up form. The citizens have been requested to come only with their Aadhar cards and the filled up forms and no other documents is required, officials said.

