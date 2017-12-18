Horse dies during show, offence registered against organisers

A NON-COGNISABLE offence has been registered against the organisers of a horse show for allegedly flouting the guidelines prescribed by the Animal Husbandry Department. According to Wanawadi police, they had received a complaint of a horse dying after a fall during the Regional Equestrian League race, held at the Race Course in Pune on Saturday. The horse belonged to the Bhonsala Military School in Nashik.

Meanwhile, the Animal Husbandry Department has issued a notice to the Royal Western Indian Turf Club (RWITC), which managed the race course, to immediately cancel the show. According to officials, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) had violated the orders of the Animal Husbandry Department by hosting the Regional Equestrian League in the city from December 15 to 17. They added that the department had issued orders against gathering of horses in Pune due to the spread of Glanders disease.

The RWITC, meanwhile, has denied any connection with the horse show, claiming that it had not granted permission to the organisers to hold the event. It also maintained that permissions are generally granted by the defence authorities. The Army, on its part, has clarified that it doesn’t have any administrative role in organising or managing such events.

