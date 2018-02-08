Pune: Honey Mission launched in city, beekeepers receive 10 boxes each

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the mission in September last year. Representational Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the mission in September last year. Representational Image

City-based Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) has distributed free bee boxes containing two varieties of honeybees to beekeepers. The centre had recently received 600 such boxes. Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Industries, Giriraj Singh, had launched Honey Mission in the city, with the aim of promoting beekeeping among local residents. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had introduced the mission in September last year.

“Of the 1,600 boxes, we have procured 600 so far. Two types of honey bees — Apis Carena and Apis Mallifera — have been supplied to beekeepers after they received training at the CBRTI,” RK Singh, director, CBRTI, said. Having partnered with the Directorate of Forest Based Industries, the CBRTI — under Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) — is working towards promoting the ‘Honey Mission’.

The bee boxes contain healthiest bees to help small colonies produce honey from the nector. Each beekeeper was also given 10 boxes, cost of which goes up to Rs 4,500. The box also comprises accessories such as gloves, mask, coat and other wearables necessary for beekeeping.

A total budget of Rs 6 crore was allotted for training 1,500 farmers and those hailing from tribal communities in 21 states. As many as 15,000 bee boxes will be distributed as part of the programme.

