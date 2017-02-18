HEMRL, ARDEC to work towards eco-friendly primary explosives

DEFENCE Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO) High-Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pune and USA-based Army Research and Development Engineering Centre (ARDEC) have entered into an understanding to develop eco-friendly primary explosives.

Watch what else is in the news

The two agencies will be working towards development of an environmental-friendly initiatory compositions together to meet the ever-increasing challenges of safety and handling of hazardous operations involved in production of ammunition, a press release sent through the Defence PRO said.

Scientists from both the laboratories will be working independently on synthesis and characterisation of various green primary compounds and will be sharing the information and technology for mutual benefit under the agreement. HEMRL is considered as a key government agency in the research and development on high energy materials for defence applications. Many technologies have been developed since its inception and have been deployed in production of military arsenals. Scientific contributions made the laboratory have been recognised internationally.

A team of delegates from ARDEC, Department Of Defence, USA visited HEMRL on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss developments under ongoing collaborative research activities on green explosives in India and the US, the release said. The knowhow developed by both the establishments on some key technologies has been exchanged. The research efforts are likely to culminate in development of less hazardous green initiatory compositions with enhanced performance. The discussions also included recent advancements in low vulnerable ammunition.