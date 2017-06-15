Heavy rain lashes Pune, causes waterlogging

Representational Image/ Express Photo Representational Image/ Express Photo

Two days after the Southwest monsoon arrived here, heavy downpour was witnessed across the city, with areas near the airport recording 56 mm rainfall within an hour on Wednesday . Rainfall, which began after 8.30 am, was recorded at 51.8 mm until 8.30 pm. Experts at the India Meteorology Department (IMD), Pune, have attributed this to ‘excess land heating’ on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the initial rain Monday, Tuesday largely remained dry, while there was a rise the maximum temperature on Wednesday, by four degrees Celcius. “During the initial period, after the monsoon sets in, it is common to get one or two heavy spells of heavy rain. However, there was excess land heating in the city, which resulted in such heavy downpour,” said AK Srivastava, head of climate monitoring and analysis group at IMD.

“It is expected to take a couple of days before it advances further north,” he added. A weak trough lying over Konkan has also been causing lot of rains along the coastal regions of the state, stated another IMD official. The incessant rains, however, caused severe waterlogging, leading to slow moving traffic in the city after 6 pm.

