Having shunned plastic shopping carry bags for 1 month, Pimple Saudagar residents give thumbs up to cloth ones

Civic body officials carried out an awareness drive in the residential areas last week, urging residents to switch to eco-friendly bags. (Representational Image) Civic body officials carried out an awareness drive in the residential areas last week, urging residents to switch to eco-friendly bags. (Representational Image)

A MONTH after corporators and residential associations urged residents in Pimple Saudagar to shun plastic carry bags, residents are now carrying their own cloth or paper bags every time they go for shopping. Shopkeepers in the area, a total of over 600, have been sensitised and asked to stop selling goods in plastic carry bags and instead promote the use of bags made of cloth. “At the end of one month, we have received a lot of support from most of the locals in the area. Shopkeepers, too, have stopped giving away goods in the banned plastic bags,” said Vitthal Kate, a local corporator in Pimple Saudagar. Rajani Gupta, a local resident, finds the switch to cloth carry bags far more convenient.

“Every time I would buy groceries, there would be a pile of plastic carry bags of all sizes accumulated in my house. Disposing them would be very difficult. But now, I have two or three cloth bags that I reuse for my shopping purposes and no longer need to bother about plastic in my house,” she said. Santosh Maskar, chairman of Roseland society here, confirms that more residents, particularly on weekends, are seen fetching their own cloth or paper bags while shopping.

This area, dominated by IT professionals, sees frenzied shopping at numerous malls and stores on weekends. “It is very heartening to see such a positive response from the public. We are now planning to get better looking cloth bags than the traditionally available plain cloth bags, so that people will not hesitate to use them for all kinds of purchases,” said Maskar.

Civic body officials carried out an awareness drive in the residential areas last week, urging residents to switch to eco-friendly bags. For now, malls are the only shopping outlets in Pimple Saudagar where plastic bags are in use. For this, Kate and his team have written to the owners of the malls, who have agreed to discontinue the practice soon. “We have asked them to switch to using paper bags with their brand logo instead of giving away plastic carry bags. They have agreed to cooperate,” said Kate.

