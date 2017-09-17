Have done nothing wrong, ready for probe: Sanjay Kakade

Sanjay Kakade (File) Sanjay Kakade (File)

Rajya Sabha MP, BJP leader and prominent developer Sanjay Kakade Saturday said he has not done anything wrong in rehabilitation of New Kopre village. He was speaking in connection with the order passed by a city-based magisterial court, directing police to register a formal complaint against Kakade, his brothers and two others. He also claimed there was no truth in the submissions of the complainant and that he was open to an investigation in the case.

On September 11, P T Gotey, Judicial Magistrate First Class, had directed officers of Malwadi police station to register a complaint against Kakade under sections including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to the rehabilitation of residents of Kopre village after their land was acquired in the 1960s for the construction of the National Defence Academy and Khadakwasla Dam. In lieu of this acquired land, the state government had allotted a 15 hectare plot at Hingane near Karve Nagar for rehabilitation of these villagers.

As per complainant Dilip Haribhau More (55), who was among those displaced by the land acquisition, he was allotted a plot measuring 2,500 square feet. It was in 2001 that Kakade approached the villagers, saying he would develop the plots and would give the flats and shops in proportion to the plot size they were allotted. Of the total 52,277 square metre of land, 20,911 square metre was to be developed and handed over to the plot owners while 31,366 square metre was to be used by the developer.

