Harassment of VCA officials: Bombay HC asks police chief to probe matter

THE Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has directed the Commissioner of Police K Vyankatesham to probe the alleged harassment of Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) officials by his subordinate officers over disputed issues about public security at the VCA Jamtha stadium, near here, during the T20 match between England and India on January 29. The matter is in court.

A bench comprising Justice Bhushan Gavai and Indira Jain, once again expressed unhappiness on Thursday after the VCA filed second affidavit alleging continued harassment by city police despite the High Court’s directions in last week’s hearing not to take any coercive action against the VCA officials till the disposal of the case by the bench.

The VCA submitted on Thursday that the police have sought details about ticket sale, CCTV footage and documents related to the stadium’s construction over the past few days. This, the VCA said, amounted to harassment despite court’s directions last week.

The bench directed the police commissioner to probe the actions of his deputies, many of whom were actually found watching the match despite raising security issues with the VCA. Justice Gavai wondered how the police officials could risk watching the match themselves when they apprehended lack of adequate security measures by VCA officials.

He warned the police that if no proper investigation is done in the matter and affidavit submitted before the hearing next week, the bench might even order a CBI inquiry.