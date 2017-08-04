Harassed by man for giving birth to twin girls, wife ends life: Police

After continuous harassment allegedly by her husband, she reportedly consumed poison. (Representational) After continuous harassment allegedly by her husband, she reportedly consumed poison. (Representational)

A man has been booked for allegedly harassing his wife because she gave birth to twin girls. The woman allegedly ended her life by consuming poison due to the alleged harassment. The accused has been identified as Satish Bhagwan Wagh (43), a resident of Anandvan society in Chinchwad. His wife, Sunita Wagh (29), allegedly consumed poison around 9 am on July 23. She did this due to continuous harassment by her husband.

She was admitted in a hospital for treatment, where she succumbed around 6.30 am on July 26. Her mother, Shakuntala Jadhav (50), a resident of Shendra in Aurangabad, lodged the first information report in this case at the Chinchwad police station.

The police have booked Satish under Sections 498 (a), 306, 504 of the Indian Penal Code. According to Shakuntala’s complaint, Satish is a cable operator and also drives a private vehicle. After his marriage with Sunita, the couple could not conceive children for at least five years, after which they decided to have a test tube baby.

Sunita’s family managed to arrange Rs 2 lakh and gave it to Satish for this purpose. After the treatment, Sunita became pregnant and two years ago, she gave birth to twin girls Saumya and Swara. But Satish allegedly used to harass her and allegedly demanded that she bring money from her parents to pay for the expenses of raising the girls.

After continuous harassment allegedly by her husband, she allegedly consumed poison. Sunita’s dead body was handed over to her parents after the postmortem and the last rites were conducted in Aurangabad.

According to the complaint, Satish was not present for his wife’s funeral and also, his relative left the twin girls with Sunita’s family in Aurangabad. Police sub inspector R B Sodanwar is investigating the case.

