‘Harappans pioneers of science in India’

People of the Harappan civilization were the real pioneers of science and technology in India, said Vasant Shinde, senior archaeologist and vice-chancellor of Deccan University. Shinde was delivering a public address titled ‘Genesis and relevance of ancient science and technology: Archaeological Perspective’ at The National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) on Wednesday. The contributions of the Harappan civilization helped lay a strong foundation for science in India, he said.

Having recently led an international team of excavators at a Harappan site in Rakhighari, Haryana, which helped rewrite the age of the civilization to 8,000 years, Shinde has extensively studied the subject.

‘British bond’, a style of laying bricks in a vertical and horizontal fashion alternatively, is still used in construction, but was first invented by the Harappans, he said.

“People of the Harappan civilization were the best civil engineers, and that is reflected in their town and city planning. Many of the technologies developed are still used in rural parts of India,” said Shinde.

He made comparisons between the Egyptian, Mesopotamian and Harappan civilizations. “While both Egyptians and Mesopotamians followed the system of monarchy, where rulers made slaves of everyone they defeated, this was not observed anywhere among the Harappans. They were friendly people, who used their knowledge and resources in building a nation-like setup benefitting people at large,” said Shinde. According to the Shinde, joint excavations carried out with the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) found that the Harappans had left heaps of sand accumulated right outside the thick compound of their homes.

“Though their settlements were not located very close to the sea, Harappans were extra cautious and wanted to keep themselves and their settlements safe from any possible event of tsunami,” he said.

