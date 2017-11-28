Hadapsar: Woman, doctor booked for ‘killing’ dog

An offence has been registered against a resident of Amanora Park in Hadapsar and a doctor for allegedly killing a dog. Activist Padmini Stump of the Mission Possible organisation, has lodged an FIR in this regard.

Stump’s organisation provides shelter to street and pet dogs. Police said Stump had given a dog named Liya for adoption to the accused woman, who she alleges has killed the dog with the help of the doctor on November 24. Police have booked the woman and doctor under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act. Assistant Inspector Kiran Londhe is investigating the case.

Londhe said, “While the accused woman had kept the dog, the doctor is alleged to have given it an injection that killed it. Further probe is on.”

