HA employees cheer as they get long-pending salaries

Hindustan Antibiotics LTD. Pune. (HA) Hindustan Antibiotics LTD. Pune. (HA)

Employees of the ailing Hindustan Antibiotics Ltd, Pimpri, finally have something to cheer as the management has paid them their pending 28 months salary. Of the total Rs 100 crore received from the Centre, Rs 75 crore was apparently disbursed by the PSU by way of salary to employees. The first installment was paid on March 28. And the second, containing 12 months’ salary, was paid on April 29.

“After being in a state of shock for months, we finally have something to cheer as all our pending salaries have been paid,” said Sunil Pataskar, general secretary of HA Mazdoor Sangh.

Around 1,000 employees currently work with HA. Pataskar said HA employees and their families have suffered miseries, “which cannot be explained in words.” “Daily survival had become the biggest challenge for the employees and their families. Many had to take loans from their friends and relatives for education of their children and daily requirements. The employees have become debt-ridden. This has been the worst of life for them,” he added.

Pataskar further said, though the salaries have been paid, arrears to the tune of Rs 45 crore are still pending and there is no information from the management as to when these will be cleared. Also, Pataskar added, the employees are worried about the salary for April, as no production has taken place from the Rs 100-crore provided by the central government. “As usual, the agricultural unit of the company is working, where around 100 workers are employees.

The remaining 900 workers have little to do by way of work,” he said. Pataskar added that the union has informed the management to plan and start production. “We are waiting for their reply,” he said. He further said the company should restart generic medicine production, which has good market.

Company officials, meanwhile, refused to speak about the management plan.

Pataskar said the employees are also looking forward to the Voluntary Retirement Scheme. “Since the future of the company is uncertain, the employees hope VRS will soon come into force. The cabinet has already approved the VRS but it is still to come into force. The management has not made any announcement regarding this,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now