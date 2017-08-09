Pune: 2 more die of swine flu, toll 82

Two more deaths due to the H1N1 virus (swine flu) were registered by the health authorities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday. A 45-year-old man from Marunji, Pune, who was admitted to Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital died on August 7. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man from Ambegaon in Pune, who was recently diagnosed with diabetes, also succumbed to the H1N1 infection on August 7.

As per the data provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation health authorities, a total of 82 patients have died due to swine flu in the city since January this year. Of these, 24 were residents of Pune. At present, 22 people are on artificial ventilation. As many as 405 people have tested positive for H1N1 virus since January, it added.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, a total of 231 people have tested positive for H1N1 virus, while 28 death were registered.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App