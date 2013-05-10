The Pune crime branch on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old son of a Gujarat businessman and his accomplice for allegedly fleeing with the vehicles of the car service providers by fooling the drivers. Three luxury cars worth Rs 35 lakh have been seized from them,said police.

The suspects have been identified as Pankaj Dhirajlal Chauhan (22),a native of Gujarat currently residing in Shukrawar Peth,and Tushar Sudhir Kharat (26),a resident of Khadki.

Senior inspector Arun Walture,who along with his team arrested them,said that Chauhans family business had incurred huge losses and he wanted to start a new business. He decided to steal cars and start a car rental service,added Walture.

ACP Rajendra Bhamare of the crime branch said that constable Dinesh Shinde received a tip-off that two persons were using a car that was stolen about a year ago. The two were detained and the car was recovered from them,he said.

Walture said during interrogation they confessed to their involvement in the theft of two more cars.

The two used to call up car service providers and ask for vehicles to go to Pune airport. Chauhan used to bandage his legs and hands pretending to be injured. He used to take the cars to the Nagar Road mall where he used to request the driver to collect tickets and money from someone in the mall. He also used to ask the driver to keep the AC on. As the driver used to leave the car,the two used to flee from the spot with the car, said Walture,adding that two thefts were committed in 2013 and one in 2012.

