Gudi Padwa 2017: 31 cars, 570 bikes registered in Pune

On Gudi Padwa this year, Pune RTO saw registration of 570 motorcycles and 31 cars. Gudi Padwa, which marks the start of the Maharashtrian New Year, witnesses brisk purchase of vehicles, gold and real estate bookings.

Figures show that around 5,900 documents i.e. sale deeds of properties, were registered across the state on Tuesday.

RTO officials said the registration was brisk for the last three days.

Vehicle registration has been brisk since the last three days, with 3,233 motorcycles and 1,036 cars being registered. The RTO has ringed in Rs 9,43,26,930 in various taxes in the last three days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now