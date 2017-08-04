‘GST impact’: PMC scraps tender process for Rs 2,818-crore project

The project includes installation, commissioning and operation of the 24×7 water supply system. The project includes installation, commissioning and operation of the 24×7 water supply system.

The implementation of a Rs 2,818-crore project to supply water 24×7, for which the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is raising funds through municipal bonds, has run into trouble, with the civic administration scrapping the tender process, citing the impact of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on the project cost.

But BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade claimed that the tender process was scrapped as contractors quoted a project cost that was 26 per cent more than the amount estimated by the civic body. The project includes installation, commissioning and operation of the 24×7 water supply system, mainly to reduce water loss and ensure equitable water supply across the city. It also comprises laying pipelines and installing water meters for each of the connections.

On June 20, the PMC had raised Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds at the Bombay Stock Exchange, and became the first municipal body to do so in recent years. It plans to raise Rs 2,264 crore in five years through municipal bonds.

“A month ago, the PMC started the tender process for the water supply project and received the bids. However, the project cost quoted by all the four agencies was 26 per cent more than the estimated project cost by the civic body. So, the civic administration began analysing the situation, taking GST into consideration, and decided to scrap it due to the high rates,” said Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar.

Now, the PMC has decided to start the tender process once again. “The implementation of the project would be delayed by three months as time was lost during the tender process…,” said Kumar, adding that the PMC will make necessary changes in the previous tender document to make it more competitive.

The operational and maintenance cost of the Rs 20 crore per annum project was not included in the earlier tender, but it is going to be part of the new tender. A provision for installing water meters, with the latest technology, will also be made in the project.

When pointed out that the civic body would be burdened with the interest amount it will have to pay to investors on the Rs 200 crore raised through municipal bonds, the municipal commissioner said the funds were raised before the implementation of the project, only to ensure that there is no time lost later on. “The municipal bonds were not floated in a hurry, but to match with the schedule for the implementation of project, which will be completed in five years,” he said.

Members of the ruling BJP in PMC came out in support of the municipal commissioner’s decision to scrap the tender process . “The decision was taken in consultation with us… it was necessary in the interest of the city to scrap the ongoing tender process and restart it, considering the impact of GST,” said Mayor Mukta Tilak.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App