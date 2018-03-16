Grenade found in Kondhwa park, secured by bomb squad

The grenade was found in a heap of soil, which was brought from Maval Talegaon area, said police. (Express Photo) The grenade was found in a heap of soil, which was brought from Maval Talegaon area, said police. (Express Photo)

An old hand grenade was found in a heap of soil in a park at Kondhwa area on Thursday. The grenade has been secured by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), and authorities have been contacted to verify and dispose of the explosive, said police. On Thursday morning, a labourer working at a park near the Konark Indrayu Residential Society on Undri NIBM Road found the grenade. The labourer alerted local residents, who informed the police.

“As soon as we got the information, a team was sent to the spot and the BDDS was informed. Prima facie, it looks like an unexploded grenade, but only experts will be able to ascertain what it is. After primary examination, the BDDS personnel secured the grenade. We have contacted the Army and Ordnance authorities for verification. After they identify the make and the origin of the ammunition, it will be destroyed,” said Senior Inspector Milind Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

“The probe suggests that the soil was brought from a stretch in Maval Talegaon around three months ago. This area has some defence and ordnance establishments. There is a strong possibility that the grenade was transported along with the soil,” he added. A team from Military Intelligence and officials from the ammunition factory have started looking into the issue, said police officials. “They have primarily identified the ammunition as hand grenade no. 36, which is used by the Army.” said a police official.

It may be recalled that in September 2015, police had arrested a car mechanic from Wakad, who was in possession of a similar grenade and was looking for prospective buyers. The mechanic had told police that he had got the grenade from a wastepicker and his mother, who had found it on the banks of Pavana river. There have been several incidents in Pune and Ahmednagar, especially near defence establishments, in which scrap handlers were injured after accidental explosions of discarded shells and other ammunition.

