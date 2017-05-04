Green corridor between Aurangabad and Pune saves life of 41-year-old

The liver was harvested in Aurangabad and transported to Deccan Gymkhana hospital. The liver was harvested in Aurangabad and transported to Deccan Gymkhana hospital.

A green corridor saved the life of a 41-year-old man suffering liver cirrhosis. The corridor allowed the medical teams of Sahyadri hospitals to cover the distance between Aurangabad and Deccan Gymkhana within 3 hours and 20 minutes. The team left Aurangabad at 11.40am and reached Deccan Gymkhana, Pune, at 3 pm Wednesday.

The donor, a resident of Aurangabad, was a senior citizen who was declared brain dead following intracranial bleeding on May 2. After necessary approvals from Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), a team of expert doctors from Sahyadri Hospitals travelled to Aurangabad to harvest his organs. The liver was harvested in Aurangabad and transported to Deccan Gymkhana hospital. A team of doctors, comprising Liver Transplant and Hepatobiliary surgeons Dr Bipin Vibhute and Dr Rahul Saxena, Transplant Anaesthetist Dr Manish Phatak, Hepatologist Dr Sandeep Kulkarni performed the transplant at Sahyadri Speciality Hospital Deccan Gymkhana.

The transplant was coordinated by social worker Sharmila Padhye, Rahul Tambe and Arun Ashokan.

Arti Gokhale, coordinator, ZTCC, Pune, said, “Green corridors are created to tackle medical emergencies by manually-operating street signals to avoid peak traffic. This endeavor also marks the 25th green corridor which was successfully organised by the ZTCC Pune, since its first green corridor in 2015.” ENS

