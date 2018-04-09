GPS, panic button mandatory for vehicle registration: RTO

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune, has mandated fitting of GPS and panic button in commercial vehicles for their registration. The move comes after the Union Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MORTH) had instructed RTOs across the country to ensure installation of these two devices in every commercial vehicle, excluding autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and commercial two-wheelers. The notification, which was issued on November 28, 2016, came into effect from April 1, 2018.

The ministry notification had stated that the systems will help improve safety and security of commuters. There are around 2 lakh commercial vehicles in the city, which need to be fitted with the system. The device and its installation would cost around Rs 10,000-12,000. A monthly fee ranging from Rs 100 to 400 would also be levied.

However, the city traffic police have denied receiving any notification or letter from the Union ministry. “There are no clear directives. The ministry has just asked us to implement the notification in December. We are seeking clarity from the MORTH and the transport commissioner’s office. We have not received any communication from the ministry yet,” said an RTO official.

Meanwhile, luxury bus operators’ association has opposed the notification, citing confusion regarding the directives. A member of the association said the move will add to the burden of bus operators. He added that before implementing the directive, the RTO should convey the message clearly, as many buses were yet to pass the fitness test.

“The regulation will be an additional burden on those who had purchased vehicles in March. In fact, many vehicles are still waiting to pass the fitness test. We are unaware of the new rule,” said Balasaheb Khedekar, president, Pune Luxury Bus Association.

