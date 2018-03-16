Govt staff injured in anti-encroachment drive as ‘residents pelt stones at them’

A Fire Brigade engine was pelted with stones and its personnel were hit with bamboo sticks when they attempted to douse a fire. (Express Photo) A Fire Brigade engine was pelted with stones and its personnel were hit with bamboo sticks when they attempted to douse a fire. (Express Photo)

A deputy engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation, five policewomen and three fire brigade personnel were injured in an anti-encroachment drive in Gokulnagar in Katraj, after the residents whose huts were demolished resorted to violence and pelted stones at government staff. The civic department’s anti-encroachment department conducted the drive on the Gokulnagar open land reserved for construction of water tanks for water supply to Mundhwa, Kondhwa and surrounding areas.

The illegally built huts were removed in a similar drive 15 days ago but were put up at the same spot in a week’s time. The drive on Thursday was conducted in the presence of police officers, a fire brigade team and civic officials. Senior inspector Miling Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station said, “The anti-encroachment drive started at 10 and from the beginning there was resistance. At noon, some women, whose huts were being demolished, resorted to violence and attacked government staff. One PMC engineer and five woman police constables sustained injuries. The situation was brought under control after we intervened with additional force.”

At same time, one hut was set on fire by the occupants. As the fire brigade tender moved towards the spot, it, too, was damaged with stones. Some of the people hit three fire brigade personnel with bamboo sticks.

One fire tender and four earthmovers in the demolition drive were also damaged in the stone pelting. Madhav Jagtap, PMC’s anti-encroachment department head, said, “The construction of these water tanks is crucial for water supply to Kondhwa and Mundhwa areas. Offences will be registered against the people who resorted to violence.”

