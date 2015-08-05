Govt in a fix over former President’s claim for fuel bills, official car

Pratibha Patil

A request from former President Pratibha Patil’s office to clear fuel allowance of

Rs 44,694 pending for the last seven months, and an official car for travelling outside Pune has put government officials in a fix. The Pune protocol department has forwarded the allowance claims.

Officials of the General administration department are awaiting instructions on whether the former president can seek fuel allowance and use the official car as well.

Highly placed state government officials said the centre had asked the state government to decide taking rules into account. “We have to yet take a decision whether the former president can claim allowance as well as demand an official car as per the President’s Emolument and Pension Act 1951 and rules under President’s Pension Rule 1962. The amount will be cleared after government issues instructions,” said a senior official of the general administration department.

The state received the bills worth Rs 44,694 from September 2014 to March 2015. The president is allowed 250 liters of fuel and salary to employ a driver, if a private vehicle is used, equivalent to government pay scale. This was what was opted earlier.

The last communication by the former president’s office to the MHA last month requested the government to provide an official vehicle whenever she travels outside Pune or attends official programmes in the city.

Government officials, on condition of anonymity, said there has been a trail of communication between Patil’s

office and the home department. “Earlier, she rejected the official car and used her personal vehicle for which she stands to get fuel allowance and now she is demanding an official car as well. She can get only either. The state government will take a decision,” said the officials.

Patil’s office said they have been asked not to speak to the media. Senior officials from the home ministry said they have asked the state government to take a call.

