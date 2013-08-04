Gosavi in Indian team

Punes Ankita Gosavi (16) will represent India in the 100m hurdles race at the Asian Youth Games. The Games will be held in the third week of August in Nanjing,China.

Gosavi was selected to represent the country after she put up a sterling show at the recently concluded national open trials in Thiruvananthapuram,Kerala. Gosavi also won gold medals in the Inter-Zonal Junior National Athletics Championship in 2012 and at a national level meet held in Guntur,Andhra Pradesh.

Gosavi trains at Deccan Gymkhana and is supervised by coach Abhay Malekar. Gosavi,who has won a total of 10 gold medals in various national events,is also the beneficiary of an athletics scholarship,which was awarded to her by Deccan Gymkhana.

