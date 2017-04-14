Good Friday message: ‘Ultimate solution to multiple vexing problems is spirit of forgiveness’

The City Church observes Maundy Thursday. (Source: Pavan Khengre) The City Church observes Maundy Thursday. (Source: Pavan Khengre)

Bishop of Poona Rt Rev Thomas Dabre said the observance of Good Friday this year is a “clarion call for the spirit of forgiveness”.

“In spite of all the ignominies, abandonment, humiliation and crucifixion heaped on him, Jesus forgave his ruthless enemies. On the cross, even as he experienced heartrending pain and anguish, Jesus cried out , “Father, forgive them for they know not what they are doing.” It is not possible to comprehend the essence of Christianity without forgiveness. Jesus did not just preach forgiveness; he practised it embedded it in the world and promoted it as a way of life. A true disciple of Jesus is one who forgives,” Bishop Dabre said.

He also touches upon the problems plaguing the world today, such as terrorism.

“Unfortunately. religious discipleship is overly ritualised; it has become a cult. Sometimes, religions tend to degenerate into ritualistic routines. The Good Friday message of forgiveness is relevant to the present-day situation.”

“Ultimate solutions to the multiple vexing problems is the spirit of forgiveness. The spirit of intolerance resulting in violence and death is due to the lack of forgiveness. So many religious and communal tensions resulting in arson, loot and destruction are on account of the lack of forgiveness.. Terrorism accompanied with suicide bombers is the worst form of diabolical evil,” Bishop Dabre said. He added that allowing others to perpetrate atrocities was wrong too.

“Forgiveness is not laissez faire, allowing people to go on perpetrating crimes and injustices and oppressiveness and harassment of all sorts. Jesus Himself called upon people to give up their evil ways and practices. Forgiveness according to Jesus is bearing no hatred, no anger, no rancour, no vindictiveness towards the culprit or offender. Forgiveness means not to be destructive,” the Bishop said.

