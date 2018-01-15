7-hour delay leaves 171 passengers stranded at Pune airport

Shraddha Mirkhed, mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, says, “They should have informed us about the delay. They didn’t tell us anything…” (Express) Shraddha Mirkhed, mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, says, “They should have informed us about the delay. They didn’t tell us anything…” (Express)

AS MANY AS 171 passengers had to spend over seven hours at the Pune Airport after a GoAir flight to Nagpur was delayed on Sunday. Passengers alleged that neither did the airline inform them about the delay, nor were they provided meals and refreshments on time.

Passengers claimed that GoAir staffers at the airport “only made piecemeal announcements”. They kept assuring us that the flight will depart in an hour, a passenger claimed. The GoAir 283, which was scheduled to depart at 7.40 am on Sunday, departed at 3.30 pm.

“In absence of any message from the airline about the delay”, most of the passengers claimed that they had reached the airport by 6 am. The first message such message from the airline was received at 12.46 pm, almost four-and-a-half-hour after its scheduled departure, added another passenger. Till then, we were relying on the display board for updates, he added.

Meanwhile, passengers also claimed that the airline served them water at 12.46 pm, only after they raised a hue and cry. Meals were served later, but a few of the passengers claimed that the veg biryani was “not cooked properly”. “Children who couldn’t eat the biryani were not provided any other option,” they added.

Abhijit Deshmukh, a resident of Warje and an IT professional, said, “As per the display board, there was a two-hour delay in our flight. So, we went to a relative’s house in Balewadi and returned at 9.15 am. Later, we were informed that the flight would depart around 12.10 pm. The staffers did not co-operate. They were not even telling us the actual reason for the delay.”

Shraddha Mirkhed, mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, said, “They should have informed us about the delay. They didn’t tell us anything…” Gitika Gupta, another flier, said, “This was the most pathetic journey…”

“They didn’t show basic courtesy of offering us water. Only after asking and demanding several times were we given water. The food they served was partially cooked. There were several children between the ages of 1 and 4 years. The airline staff was just fooling us by falsely assuring that the flight would depart within an hour. Later, it was revealed that the aircraft had not landed at Pune Airport due to some fault during an earlier operation,” said Gupta, who missed an appointment with a lawyer due to the delay.

Late on Sunday, in a press release, GoAir stated, “Flight was delayed due to bad weather conditions in Bengaluru, along with a few technical reasons. All passengers were provided snacks and lunch, alternate travel options and a full refund. GoAir sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers.”

