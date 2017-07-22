GIS mapping: Need more funds to finish project, private agencies tell PMC

Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo) Pune Municipal Corporation. (Express Photo)

The private agencies implementing the PMC’s project to map all civic properties in the city through GIS have claimed they are short of funds to complete the project. Until now, 33.41 per cent of civic properties have been covered under GIS mapping.

In a proposal tabled in the standing committee, the civic administration has proposed changes in the rules for disbursement of funds to the agencies conducting the GIS mapping of all civic properties. “There are a total of 8.34 lakh properties registered with the PMC. The private agency conducting the survey has so far done the GIS mapping of 2,78,829 properties, which is 33.41 per cent of the total properties registered with the civic body,” the proposal stated.

The PMC has identified unassessed properties with the help of GIS mapping which would increase its revenue collection by Rs 44.80 crore.

The civic body said the revenue bills have been distributed and it has received Rs 18.63 crore additional revenue from the new properties.

It said the private companies said they are facing manpower crunch due to inability to pay them their salaries.

Under the earlier provision, it was decided that the agencies would be paid every month on the basis of the number of properties completely surveyed and closed with all signoffs and approvals provide by the property tax officials.

The agencies would raise invoice based on the properties surveyed on monthly basis.

“If the agencies have to be paid as per their demand, then there has to be a change in the rules and the standing committee would have to give permission to allow the payment in three parts, as the process has three stages of identification, verification and confirmation for every property covered under GIS,” said a civic officer who did not wish to be identified. The PMC has been paying Rs 339.9 per property mapped by GIS.

The mapping involves registering the change of use of property, increased construction of area than registered with the PMC, identifying unassessed properties and taking pictures of the property. The civic officer said the PMC cannot allow the project to suffer at this stage as the GIS mapping done till now would go to waste.

The civic administration is under pressure to increase the efficiency in recovering property tax as it has become its largest revenue source since the abolition of the Local Body Tax (LBT).

