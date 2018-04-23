Girl who became homeless after Koregaon Bhima violence, found dead

A 19-year-old girl whose family house was burnt down during the violence at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, was found dead in a well near the temporary rehabilitation camp for the affected families in Shikrapur village on Sunday morning. Police have identified the deceased as Puja Sakat, a student of Class 12 at a local college. Shikrapur police under the Pune rural jurisdiction have registered a case of sudden death pending investigation into the causes. On Saturday night, her family members had informed the police station that she had gone missing. Her body was found floating in a well on Sunday morning.

Inspector Ramesh Galande, in-charge of Shikrapur police station said, “Prima facie this looks like a case of suicide. But the detailed post mortem report and subsequent investigation will only ascertain the case of death and the sequence of events leading to it. We are probing all the possible angles and the allegations made by the family members will also be probed.”

Puja’s family has alleged that she along with others in the family have been attempting to get government help to compensate for their losses. Violence had erupted in the village and surrounding areas at the time of the celebrations on January 1 to marks the 200th year of battle of Koregaon Bhima near Pune. Around 130 vehicles were burnt down and over 30 houses and shops were either gutted or vandalised in the riots on January 1.

