Pune: Giripremi announces its ‘Mount Kangchenjunga Eco Expedition 2019’

City-based mountaineering group Giripremi announced its ‘Mount Kangchenjunga Eco expedition 2019’, at an event in Pune on Sunday. Jamling Norgay, son of Tensing Norgay — the first person to climb Mount Everest along with sir Edmund Hillary — was chief guest at the event. Jamling Norgay, too, had summited the Everest in 1996.

He said once his father had to turn back from attempting the summit with the Swiss team in 1952; while he was just 250 meters away from the peak, due to bad weather. “They could have very well climbed it, but probably they wouldn’t have came alive. It is very important to make sure when to turn around, you can always go back. Mountains will always be there. Safety comes first,” he said.

The expedition was introduced by Umesh Zirpe, a Shiv Chhatrapati Awardee and leader of Giripremi’s Pune Everest 2012 expedition who has also led six successful expeditions to eight thousander mountains (peaks higher than 8,000 meters) in the Himalayas.

Zirpe said, “While climbing the Mount Kangchanjunga, our aim will not only be to summit the peak. We will pay close attention to preserving the natural environment. Our motto will be ‘Clean Mountains, Clean Glaciers’. While summiting the mountain we will also be bringing back the garbage left behind in the previous expeditions, thus our aim will be to see that our expedition will totally be Eco friendly,” he added.

“A team of geologists from Pune University’s Geology department under Prof Avinash Kandekar will also be accompanying the group’s expedition to undertake research in the area,” he said. Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (Retd), Suresh Hawre, president of the Sai Sansthan Shirdi, and Ushaprabha Rege, president of the Giripremi, were also present at the event.

