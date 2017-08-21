Ghai, Shatrughan to inaugurate 29th Pune Festival on September 1

Representational Image Representational Image

The 29th year of the Pune Festival, which is a confluence of music, dance, drama, art, singing, instruments, sports and culture, will be celebrated as part of the Ganeshotsav, which will be held between August 25 and September 5. The event will be inaugurated on September 1 at 4.30 pm by film director Subhash Ghai and actor-cum-MP Shatrughan Sinha at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch.

Jayakumar Rawal, minister for tourism, Girish Bapat, state minister for food and civil supplies and guardian minister of Pune, Dilip Kamble, minister of state for social welfare, Vijay Shivtare, minister of state for water resources, Harshvardhan Patil, former minister, Mukta Tilak, mayor of Pune, Dr Siddharth Dhende, deputy mayor of Pune, will be the guests of honours. Pune Festival’s patron and actor-cum-MP Hema Malini is also scheduled to attend the function. Bollywood stars Neha Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Kartik Aryan, Rati Agnihotri and Managing Director of Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Vijay Waghmare will also be present.

The festival is jointly organised by Pune Festival Committee, Tourism Department of the Government of India and the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation. This is a national cultural event, inspired by Lokmanya Tilak. All programmes at the festival are open and free for all.

Cultural programmes by Zee Yuva and Zee Talkies and All India Urdu Mushaira will be special attractions this year. Besides, various cultural programmes, such as Ugawate Taare, Indradhanu, classical music and dance, Marathi poetry session, standup comedy extravaganza, Mahila Mahotsav, painting competition and exhibition, Miss Pune Festival competition, Marathi plays, Kerala Mahotsav, along with various sports competitions, are also scheduled as part of the function.

Pune Festival Golf Cup Tournament, Malla Khamb competition, Boxing competition and Wrestling competition will be added attractions. The events during the Pune Festival this year will take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, Balgandharva Rangmandir and Kala Dalan, Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha and Kala Dalan, Swapnashilp Hall, Apte Road, Pune Golf Club, Yerawada, Mahesh Vidyalay, Kothrud, Lahuji Vastad Salve Stadium, Mamasaheb Mohol Wrestling Complex, Katraj and Maharashtra Mandal, Tilak Road.

The Ganesh idol at the festival will be installed by Chandrakant Dalvi, divisional commissioner, at Hotel Saras Nehru Stadium on August 25, 10 am. Vedmurti Dhananjay Ghate Guruji will officiate the ceremony. As per tradition, achievers from various fields will be felicitated with the ‘Pune Festival Award’ at the inauguration ceremony. This year, actor Shekhar Suman, cricketer Kedar Jadhav, veteran director Sumitra Bhave and IT expert Anand Khandekar are scheduled to be honoured.

The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav is celebrating its 125th year. On the occasion, Ganesh Mandals, such as Kasba Ganpati Mandal, Kesari Ganeshotsav, Bhau Rangari Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and Shrimant Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Mandal, etcetera, will be felicitated.

