‘Geet Mahabharata’: A live performance to be held in city on June 19

Los Angeles-based retired mechanical engineer Shashikant Panat and Goa-based classical singer Gauish Talwalkar have come together for a live musical performance, ‘Geet Mahabharata’. The event will feature songs based on Mahabharata. The playlist is from Panat’s book Geet Mahabharata, which will be launched at the function at Balgandharva Rangmandir on June 19.

Another musical programme is scheduled to be performed at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyamandir on June 20. Talking about the book, Geet Mahabharata, Pune-born Panat, said, “I wrote the first song for Geet Mahabharata in 2002 and it was only after five-and-a-half years that I wrote the rest. The first edition got published in 2007, which comprised 57 songs. The second edition will have 61 songs.”

Panat researched on Mahabharata for almost six years, utilising the time he had during his ride between work and home. Meanwhile, Talwalkar said he had composed all the songs within three months in June 2016. He added that a few years ago, he happened to sight a book written by Panat at a library he visited regularly in Goa. “I composed the songs and decided to do a programme in Fonda, Goa, in November 2016. We had contacted Shashikant Panat and he came all the way from US to attend it. Our first-ever show attracted atleast 900 people,” he added.

Panat added that though Mahabharata covers several generations, in his book, he has only covered two to three generations. The songs, Talwalkar said, are inspired by Geet Ramayana and hence the book has been named Geet Mahabharata. “It has both narration and singing. Narration is followed by singing. So, the songs are sung in a ‘Saatvik’ way. It is an ‘Ekaari’. Youngsters can also connect with it,” he added.

