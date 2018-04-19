Ganeshkhind Road: Two-wheelers take over new cycle tracks in city

To lay the tracks, the four-lane road was reduced to three lanes, creating a wider footpath along with a new cycle track. (Express Photo/Paroma Mukherjee/File) To lay the tracks, the four-lane road was reduced to three lanes, creating a wider footpath along with a new cycle track. (Express Photo/Paroma Mukherjee/File)

Even before cyclists could take their first ride on the newly-constructed concrete cycle tracks along Ganeshkhind Road in the city, two-wheeler riders have already started using the facility illegally.

Aundh-Baner was one of the main routes where the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had rolled out a cycle sharing scheme last year. Late last year, the PMC tree department had cut several century-old trees along the stretch, mainly between the Millennium Gate of Savitribai Phule Pune University(SPPU) and University junction, as part of its road widening project for the scheme.

To lay the tracks, the four-lane road was reduced to three lanes, creating a wider footpath along with a new cycle track.

However, as construction of the cycle tracks nears completion, two-wheeler riders are rapidly taking over the track.

Yogini pawar, a student of Modern College, Ganeshkhind, said, “I started using cycle sharing scheme to go to college, hoping that there would be dedicated cycle tracks… However, I noticed that lately two-wheeler riders have started using them to beat traffic snarls.”

During peak hours, vehicles coming from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nigdi and Aundh, typically spend about 12 to 15 minutes to cross over the major traffic junction to reach Shivajinagar. However, to cut time, two-wheelers have started using the new cycle tracks instead.

A junior engineer from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), who was involved in planning the cycle track along the stretch, said the cycle tracks will soon have barricades that will only allow cyclists and pedestrians to use the facility.

About the misuse, he said, “The cycle track is nearly complete but we are yet to install barricades. We are identifying places where it will be required and will soon install them. That will prevent all kinds of misuse.”

However, at the site, there were no signs of any construction underway or marking for laying barricades.

Earlier, the Pune Traffic Department had laid barricades along the extreme left end of the road meant only for two-wheelers. The scheme had reduced traffic snarls drastically along all the roads leading to university junction mainly created by two-wheeler riders. However, the scheme was discontinued last year.

An on-duty traffic official with the Chaturshrungi department said the PMC was planning the road design and had not sought any suggestion from the traffic branch.

