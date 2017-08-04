Ganesh festival: Pune Collector requests MPCB to relax loudspeaker deadline for 1 more day

Following discussions with Ganesh mandals last month, it was decided to seek an extra day of extension on September 4, the penultimate day of the festival. (Files) Following discussions with Ganesh mandals last month, it was decided to seek an extra day of extension on September 4, the penultimate day of the festival. (Files)

Pune District Collector Sourabh Rao has requested the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to relax the deadline on using loudspeakers for an extra day for the upcoming Ganesh festival. In his letter to the MPCB, Rao has requested that the usage of loudspeakers till midnight be allowed on September 4, in addition to four days of the festival, for which the extension has already been granted.

The Supreme Court has banned the usage of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am. The district collector has the power to seek an extension of the deadline by 15 days, of which four days are used during the Ganesh festival in Pune.

The extension has been granted for the second day (August 26) and the fifth day (August 29) of the festival, as well as on the day of Gauri Visarjan (August 31) and the day of Anant Chaturdashi (September 5), which is the last day of the festival.

Following discussions with Ganesh mandals last month, it was decided to seek an extra day of extension on September 4, the penultimate day of the festival. Rao had then written to the MPCB to seek the extension.

