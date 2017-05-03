Latest News

Pune FTII: ‘Gag’ order for staff union members

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: May 3, 2017 2:09 am
Film and Television Institute of India (File Photo)

Kayyathurai, president of FTII staff union, refused to comment, saying that “the Director, FTII, had denied him the permission to speak to the media” over the issue.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola, meanwhile, said the FTII has a designated media desk, and all communications should go through the desk. He added that as government servants, members of staff association were bound by Civil Service Conduct Rules, 1964, (CSCR).

However, Rule 9 of the CSCR, 1964 — which governs ‘Criticism of Government’ by a civil servant — grants an exemption to officebearers of staff unions for a “bonafide expression of views by him as an office-bearer of a trade union or association of Government servants for the purpose of safeguarding the conditions of service of such Government servants or for securing an improvement thereof.”

