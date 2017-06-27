FYJC form filling to close today

Students whose form status continue to be pending can check for details published on pune.11thadmission.net portal and look up for missing details in the list of names given under the drop box — list of not verified students. Students whose form status continue to be pending can check for details published on pune.11thadmission.net portal and look up for missing details in the list of names given under the drop box — list of not verified students.

The form filling process – both part 1 and 2 – for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will be closed at 4 pm on Tuesday. This year, 71,427 students out of a total of 85,805 students have filled both the parts of the form. The remaining 5,440 students missed out on completing the form filling procedure as they could not get online approval of their submitted details. Comparatively, only 772 students remained off the part 2 of the form filling procedure as officials noted that they did not submit any college of preference.

“All students must double check ‘My Status’ icon of their forms. In case, the status reflects as ‘pending’, students must approach the nearest guidance centre and submit desired documents and get the form approved,” urged Meenakshi Raut, additional director of education for Pune division. Those students within the corporation limits must log in through their ids and verify the status and save it.

If there is any correction or improvement that needs to be made in the details submitted in the form, then students are expected to make respective changes using their log-in ids.

Students whose form status continue to be pending can check for details published on pune.11thadmission.net portal and look up for missing details in the list of names given under the drop box — list of not verified students. Students can key-in their names or seat number for easy search and submit pending documents to complete the form.

Colleges to display applied students’ names on June 28/29, while the first merit list is likely to be declared on July 5.

