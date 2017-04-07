FTII to hold three-day event to mark VK Murthy’s death anniversary

Murthy, fondly called ‘the eye of Guru Dutt’, is remembered for his camerawork in classics such as Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) Murthy, fondly called ‘the eye of Guru Dutt’, is remembered for his camerawork in classics such as Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962)

To commemorate the third death anniversary of V K Murthy, the legendary cinematographer fondly called ‘the eye of Guru Dutt’, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will hold a three-day event where prominent film personalities will hold workshops, deliver speeches and reminisce about the late giant of the Indian film industry.

The event — Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye To Kya Hai — will be held by the Cinematography Department of FTII between April 7 and 9 at the Main Theatre.

The film screening which will be held at 6.30 pm from Friday to Sunday — Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam — are open to general public.

Murthy, who had a seemingly organic linkage with celebrated filmmaker Guru Dutt, is remembered for his amazing camerawork in classics such as Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962). Murthy’s magical touch immortalised Waheeda Rehman shot-by-shot in Guru Dutt’s classics Pyaasa and Kaagaz Ke Phool.

“In this commemorative festival, Murthy’s life and work will be celebrated through photo exhibition, seminar, lectures, discussions, FTII students’ paper presentation, documentaries and films. Besides Shyam Benegal and Govind Nihalani, among those attending are actor Tom Alter, cinematographers AK Bir, Jehangir Chaudhary, GS Bhaskar, A S Kanal and Mahesh Aney,” said Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII.

One of the highlights of the festival would be actor Tom Alter’s hosting of a special segment in the opening ceremony, recreating a song picturised by Murthy, said Kainthola.

