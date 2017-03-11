FTII revokes ‘no hostel facility’ decision for three-year diploma courses

Students expressed their displeasure and also wrote to the I&B Ministry, calling the move ‘anti-poor’ Students expressed their displeasure and also wrote to the I&B Ministry, calling the move ‘anti-poor’

AFTER HUGE protests, the administration of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has withdrawn the contentious notice stating that the students who will be admitted for three-year diploma courses later this year will not get the hostel facilities. Barely three days after it put out the notice on the institute’s website, the administration revoked the decision without giving an explanation for it. Last week, the FTII had posted a notice on its website, which asked the candidates seeking admission to four three-year courses — Film Direction, Cinematography, Sound Design and Art Direction —to make stay arrangements on their own.

“Candidates desirous of taking admission to FTII in 2017 may please note that hostel accommodation will not be provided to those who qualify for any of the 3-year courses. Such students will have to make their own stay arrangements. This will not apply to candidates applying for 2 or 1 year course,” the notice had said. This led to students expressing displeasure and also writing to the I&B Ministry calling the move ‘anti-poor’ and against the ethos of the 56-year-old institute. Students said the aim of the administration was not to create additional accommodation but to break the unity of the students to avoid a repeat of 2015 when they had staged a four-month long strike. “They want half the students to stay away from the campus,” Rohit Kumar, General Secretary of FTII Students’ Body, had said when asked about the move.

The move had also received flak from alumni of the institute with GRAFTII (Graduates of FTII) taking cognizance of the move and seeking an appointment with the FTII Director. Earlier this week, the FTII announced on its website that the notice has been withdrawn. “the notice pertaining to hostel accommodation (given below) issued on 3rd March 2017, stands withdrawn,” it said. When contacted, Director Bhupendra Kainthola said that he woudn’t like to comment on the issue.