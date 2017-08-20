FTII organises workshop on gender sensitisation

The workshop was conducted by Harish Sadani, co-founder, MAVA, and was attended by Suchitra Sathe, chairperson, Internal Committee, FTII. The workshop was conducted by Harish Sadani, co-founder, MAVA, and was attended by Suchitra Sathe, chairperson, Internal Committee, FTII.

Film and Television Institute of India organised a gender sensitisation workshop for the students and faculty members on Saturday. The workshop was organised in coordination with “Men Against Violence & Abuse” (MAVA).

Students of 2016 and 2017 batch participated in the workshop along with members of faculty. The topics covered in discussions were idea of sexuality, gender perception in society and laws on sexual harassment.The workshop was conducted by Harish Sadani, co-founder, MAVA, and was attended by Suchitra Sathe, chairperson, Internal Committee, FTII.

The students and faculty were told about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and what types of abuse it covers in general. The students were sensitised about violence against women, beating, rape and eve teasing using audio-visual aids during the day-long session.

