FTII may conduct film appreciation course twice a year

The 42nd edition of summer course in Film Appreciation kicked off at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Monday. The four-week-long intense course, which aims to expose the participants to the basics of cinema and film analysis, is jointly organised by FTII and National Film Archive of India (NFAI) every summer. A total of 86 participants, coming from 17 different states, have been selected from about 240 applications received this year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, NFAI Director Prakash Magdum said seeing the popularity and demand for the course, the two institutions are working on a possibility of conducting the course twice a year. If the plan sees light of the day, the residential course will be repeated during winter holidays.

“We are exploring the possibility of conducting the residential FA course during the winter break. The reason: often people complain that they want to do the course but can’t fit it in their annual schedule. If the course is held twice a year, it will give film lovers an option to choose between a winter or a summer break,” said Magdum, adding that the nitty-gritties of the proposal are yet to be worked out. The organisers’ notice on the website that participants will have to arrange for their accommodations had invited criticism from the alumni.

Magdum said finally all the participants were provided accommodation considering that the course starts early in the morning and goes on till late in the night. Earlier in the day, FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola formally launched the course in the presence of Magdum, FTII Registrar Varun Bharadwaj, Officer on Special Duty (National Film Heritage Mission) Santosh Ajmera and Amit Tyagi, Dean (Films), who is steering the course this year in the absence of contractual Screen Studies and Research Professor Anil Zankar, who was sacked in February by Kainthola over “careless evaluation of semester-end exam answersheets” of the First Year students.

First FA course was conducted in 1967. However, the course took its present form in 1975, when both the premier institutions, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, came together to collaborate with a mission to disseminate film culture and awareness among the general public.

