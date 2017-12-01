FTII course on ‘writing for TV’ comes to an end

The course had 20 participants from Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Between the age group of 18 and 58, the participants included students, filmmakers, writers, journalists, actors, a lawyer and other professionals (File) The course had 20 participants from Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Between the age group of 18 and 58, the participants included students, filmmakers, writers, journalists, actors, a lawyer and other professionals (File)

A 20-day foundation course on fiction writing for television, conducted in Delhi by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and the Delhi-based Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), came to an end on November 30. FTII alumnus and cinematographer B P Singh, known for his work in TV serials like CID, Aahat and Shapath, was present at the felicitation ceremony. “FTII is doing a good job in creating a new breed of TV writers. There is a shortage of such trained writers in the industry,” he said.

The course had 20 participants from Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Kolkata. Between the age group of 18 and 58, the participants included students, filmmakers, writers, journalists, actors, a lawyer and other professionals. The course was conducted under FTII’s outreach programme SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television), which has short courses at the beginner’s level on Film Appreciation, Screen Acting, Digital Cinematography and Screenplay Writing.

