Fraud phone call: Corporate employee in Pune duped of Rs 2.45 lakh

THE Hinjewadi police have lodged an offence against a fraudulent phone caller, who claimed to be a bank employee, and made phone calls to a female employee of a corporate company, collected confidential details about her credit card, and misued it for withdrawing Rs 2.45 lakh from her bank account without her consent.

The woman identified as Prerna Bhatnagar (28), resident of Baner Road, lodged a complaint in this case at the Hinjewadi police station. Police said that Bhatnagar is a B.Tech and works with a prominent corporate company in Hinjewadi.

Police said that a person, who identified himself as Rahul or Aman Upadhyay, called Bhatnagar on her cellphone, between October 5 and October 8, 2016, first when she was at her workplace and then later when she was in Munnar in Kerala, while she was on a holiday.

He said that he works for a bank and then procured secret information about Bhatnagar’s credit card from her. Later, he allegedly withdrew the money from her account without her knowledge. Following her complaint, the Hinjewadi police have lodged an offence under section 419, 420 of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police inspector R B Unde is investigating the case.