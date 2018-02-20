Four years after construction was approved: With no funds from MoD, KCB awaits skill training institute in Pune

FOUR years after the proposed construction of a vocational training institute in Khadki was sanctioned, no plan seems to be taking shape on the ground. This as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) denied allotting any funds towards the completion of the project.

The institute was to be set up on the premises of Lal Bahudur Shashtri High School within the limits of Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) at an estimated cost of Rs 312 lakh. As per the initial plans, the vocational training institute was to offer five courses, ranging between one and two years, in computer-aided embroidery, designing, fashion, electrical and mechanic works, among others.

As of now, students in the contonment area depend on the nearest Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Aundh. Only one junior college is operational in KCB. “Every year, several students approach us, seeking guidance about skill-based courses that help them find a job as soon as possible. However, since no concrete ground has taken place since the construction of the project was sanctioned, students are losing out on many opportunities,” said Manish Anand, a member of KCB.

A proposal, submitted to the Principle Director, Defence Estates, Southern Command, on June 12, 2017, had sought identification of a competent authority to sanction funds for the institute. In the past, too, three proposals sent to the same authority on November 2013, June 2014 and January 2016 had met with a negative response.

In response to the KCB’s proposal sent in 2014, the defence authorities cited ‘limited allocation of funds’ in this regard by MoD during the financial year 2014-15. Hence, the proposal was returned and remains unsanctioned.

“The project has remained stalled for various reasons, including the change of CEO of the KCB. We are following up the matter,” said another board member.

KCB had also informed the defence authorities about its own “shrinking” budget, especially since the abolition of Local Body Tax and octroi — two of the major financial sources for running the cantonment. Yet again, in June 2017, the defence authorities replied in negative to KCB’s proposal, stating that the board was capable of funding itself for setting up the training institute.

“The matter is now pending. We have contacted the National Skill Development Council, under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Skill Development of Entrepreneurship. We have also sought the intervention of state government,” said a senior member of the board.

