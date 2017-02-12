Four-ward panel: PMC polls candidates seek votes for all four members

Representational image. (File Photo) Representational image. (File Photo)

With the new four-ward electoral panel system in place for the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls, candidates of same party are finding it difficult to reach out to all the voters in limited days for electoral campaign. Now, they have started to divide the area among themselves to seek votes for all the candidates of their party. As per the state government decision, the elections would be conducted for four-ward electoral panel system in PMC as against the earlier two-ward electoral panel. The new system has compelled the candidates to cover a larger area and seek vote from the double number of voters compared to previous polls.

The PMC elections are being held for 162 seats, which have been divided into 41 electoral panels — 39 panels of four wards and two panels of three wards. “The four-ward electoral panel system has made us sweat out more. All the four candidates of the party in the panel started the election campaign jointly but have now decided to divide area among ourselves as it would be practical to cover it alone or jointly,” said BJP candidate Haridas Charvad from Vadgaon Budhruk-Dhayari electoral panel.

The strategy is mostly followed by all party candidates across the city as in Erandwane, former corporator and Congress candidate Shiva Mantri said, “I have fought elections in the past and know the problems as well as practical limitations in election campaign. I am using my experience in planning the campaign for all.”

Former deputy mayor and NCP candidate Bandu Gaikwad said the ongoing civic elections are no less than mini assembly polls as there are around 70,000 voters that would decide the fate of a candidate as against 18,000 voters in an electoral panel. “I was the deputy mayor while another of NCP candidate in the my electoral panel was mayor but despite our popularity it is difficult to reach out to such large number of voters within short time. So, we have divided the area among ourselves with each seeking votes for the all candidates of party in the panel.”

Shiv Sena candidates in Baner area have been reaching out to voters with the help of all relatives and friends.