Four underprivileged Thalassemia patients get Rs 1 lakh for medical treatment

By Aakriti Bhalla

Four underprivileged thalassemia patients received Rs 1 lakh each for medical treatment at a programme organised by Round Table India (RTI), an NGO that connects individuals and helps them contribute to society. The programme was held to mark Thalassemia Awareness Week. Actor Jackie Shroff also shared a message for the four patients at the programme. “Though I am officially the ambassador for thalassemia, I feel that everyone who creates awareness about this disorder is an ambassador.

My daughter Krishna is also a thalassemia patient and I can say from my personal experience that it can be easily dealt with,” said Shroff, who is ambassador of thalassemia for the government of India and brand ambassador for RTI.

The four patients, Samarth Manjule (3), Parth Phalke (12), Shweta Talvadkar (16) and Megha Sejpal (35), received Rs 1 lakh each to cover their medical expenses for a year. All four individuals were identified by the Thalassemia Society of Maharashtra.

The money will be routed to the patients through the Thalassemia Society of Maharashtra and the MVR Foundation. “All four individuals come from an underprivileged background. One’s father committed suicide since he could not afford the child’s treatment. Another lost his elder sister, who was also a Thalassemia patient,” said Sameer Nikhan, secretary of the Thalassemia Society.

