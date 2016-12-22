Four sites approved for PMPML depots

The municipal commissioner said the availability of 21-acre land would help PMPML park almost 1,000 buses. Express The municipal commissioner said the availability of 21-acre land would help PMPML park almost 1,000 buses. Express

In a major decision that is likely to bring an end to the parking of PMPML buses on streets, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) general body approved on Wednesday four locations, which total to up to 21 acres, to construct depots for PMPML buses in different parts of the city.The civic administration, as per the demand of PMPML, had proposed to lease four of its locations, lying vacant after its use as an octroi post was stopped when state abolished octroi , to develop bus depots for 30 years.

The elected representatives approved the proposal on the condition that any infrastructure development by PMPML be allowed only after permission of the civic body.

Municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar said that around 50 PMPML buses can be parked in one-acre land so availability of 21-acre land would help the PMPML park around 1,000 buses. “This would resolve the issue of PMPML buses being parked on the roads and would hopefully reduce the carriage width of city roads,” he said, adding that the PMPML would immediately start work on developing the depot to try and make it operational within a year.

“The bus depot would be world class where parking as well as workshop for maintenance would be created. This would help in reducing the number of buses that breakdown every day,” Kumar said, adding that this would help the PMPML in improving its public transport services.

In another decision, the general body approved the PMC to build a waste processing unit for construction debris and to develop a system for its transportation. “Around 100 ton of the construction waste is generated every day in the city. The waste processing unit would help in recycling the construction waste by building bricks and paver blocks,” he said, adding that there was no system of PMC to dispose the construction waste being dumped haphazardly across the city.

The PMC would also make real estate developers get the construction waste generated at their project sites transported to the waste processing plant. “The PMC would seek in writing detailed information from real estate developers on the estimate construction waste, likely to be generated during the construction work. A fee for transportation of the debris from the construction site to processing plant would be collected from the developers during the approval of the building plan,” he added.

The elected representatives rejected the civic administration’s proposal to make available the civic school grounds for weekly vegetable market programme of the state government. “The civic schools are in bad condition as the premises is not cleaned on a regular basis. If the vegetable market is allowed in the civic school grounds the area would become more dirty and would create unhygienic conditions for children,” said corporators.