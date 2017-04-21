Four NCP corporators suspended after uproar in first PCMC general body meet

AFTER THE unprecedented pandemonium in the first regular general body meeting of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Mayor Nitin Kalje suspended four corporators of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for three consecutive General Body (GB) meetings. Among those suspended included former mayors Yogesh Behl and Mangala Kadam and corporators Mayur Kalate and Datta Sane.

The chaos began during the discussion on penalty tax on illegal constructions in the city. NCP corporators demanded that there should be 100 per cent relief in penalty tax. The state government has however, directed that there should be partial relief in penalty tax, a fact pointed out by the mayor. Not convinced, NCP corporators holding plastic flower pots arrived near the mayoral chair. Before they could act any further, the security personnel snatched the flower pots from them.

The mayor repeatedly requested the house to ensure order. However, the NCP members refused to calm down as the chaos in the House continued for some time. BJP corporators said the NCP corporators holding flower pots charged at the mayor.

The mayor even adjourned the house for 10 minutes.

Even after the House recommenced, NCP corporators again began raising slogans, leading to another uproar. After they refused to calm down, BJP House leader urged the mayor to suspend the four corporators.

After being suspended, the corporators refused to leave the House. Security personnel then removed them from the GB Hall. All the NCP corporators then walked out of the House. They sat at the doorstep of the House and raised slogans against the BJP. Though the Shiv Sena welcomed the action against NCP corporators, Sena corporators too then walked out of the House.

After the GB, Mayor Kalje said he will not revoke the suspension of NCP corporators.

