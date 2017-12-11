Four killed in car accident in Pune

Police are yet to ascertain whether the car was being driven by Rishikesh (20) or the driver. Police are yet to ascertain whether the car was being driven by Rishikesh (20) or the driver.

Four persons, including three from a family living in Mumbai, were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Katraj Viaduct near Pune in the early hours of Monday. Police said that the victims from the family — a couple and their son — were on their way back from Satara after dropping their daughter at her college.

Pune city police have identified the deceased as Dr Yashwant Mane (55), a doctor, his wife Sharada (48), their son Rishikesh (20) and the driver of the car Ramchandra Krushna Surve (65). Police said that the car, travelling at a high speed, rammed into a moving truck from behind, killing all the four passengers. The mishap took place around 4 am, on a patch of road near Katraj Viaduct.

“The family is originally from Satara and currently lives in Chunabhatti area in Mumbai. They dropped their daughter in Satara for her college and were on their way back to Mumbai when the accident took place. All the dead bodies have been moved to Sassoon General Hospital for postmortem.” said an officer from Bharti Vidyapeeth Police station in Pune city.

The officer said that they were yet to ascertain whether the car was being driven by Rishikesh or the driver.

