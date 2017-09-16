Four doctors booked for ‘illegal abortions’

The authorities have filed cases against these doctors for violating provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. Two of them were arrested while the other two are on the run.(Representational) The authorities have filed cases against these doctors for violating provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. Two of them were arrested while the other two are on the run.(Representational)

Barely five months after a sex-selective abortion racket was unearthed at Mhaisal in Sangli district, district authorities of Solapur have lodged two separate cases against four doctors conducting abortions at unauthorised centres. The authorities have filed cases against these doctors for violating provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. Two of them were arrested while the other two are on the run.

These cases have prompted the Solapur district authorities to undertake a fresh fortnight-long survey of nursing homes. Some time ago, the health department of Maharashtra government had carried out a similar state-wide survey of medical establishments and it had identified 95 nursing homes in Solapur registered to carry out MTPs.

Rajendra Bhosale, Solapur district collector, told The Indian Express that the fresh survey would help in stepping up vigilance on illegal abortions. Two doctors, Dr Tejas Gandhi and Dr Priya Gandhi, who run the Siya Maternity and Nursing Home in Solapur, were arrested on August 25 following a sting operation by a team of Lek Laadki Abhiyaan, an NGO run by Satara-based advocate Varsha Deshpande. The NGO has carried out 35-40 similar sting operations in the past and sent decoy patients to identify unscrupulous doctors involved in sex-selective abortions.

In this case, Deshpande’s team conducted the sting operation following an anonymous call about the maternity home, located at Akluj in Solapur. “We found that Dr Tejas Gandhi, who had a case filed against him in 2007 under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, was involved in illegal abortions. He had been acquitted by the sessions court in the earlier case and his sonography machine had been released. Along with Dr Priya Gandhi, he had been running the Siya Maternity Nursing Home, which is not registered as a medical termination of pregnancy centre,” claimed Deshpande.

Dr M Patanshetti, district civil surgeon in Solapur, told The Indian Express that investigations had shown that between May 2016 and July 2017, at least 36 women had terminated their pregnancies at the Siya Maternity Home. “These abortions were illegal as the centre had not been registered under the MTP Act. They have also flouted provisions of the PCPNDT Act. We examined the records on August 24 and seized the ultrasound machines and other documents. A case has been filed at the JMFC court at Malshiras in Solapur. The doctors were arrested on August 25 and remanded to police custody till August 28,” he said.

Another case has been registered against Dr Vijaysinh Bhagat and Dr Sukhdev Kadam, under Section 5 of the MTP Act, for conducting nine illegal abortions at their unregistered centre. The two are absconding.

