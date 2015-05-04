Four burglaries a day in city since 2014: Police data

A senior police officer from the crime branch said, “We have observed that most of these burglaries take place in buildings in residential societies which have flats.”

Cases of house break-ins have seen a steady rise in the past three years in the city, especially in the residential societies of suburbs. In 2014 and 2015, an average of four burglaries have been reported in the

city every day.

In 2014, as many as 1,364 house break-ins were reported from area under the jurisdiction of Pune city police and valuables and cash of over Rs 23 crore stolen. The number has seen a steady rise if compared to 1,195 in 2013 and 1,019 in 2012.

In the first two months of 2015 over 250 burglaries have been reported in the city. In 2014 and first two months of 2015, an average of four burglaries have taken place.

The data shows that in many of these cases the burglars have struck in the daytime when the houses are locked. A senior police officer from the crime branch said, “We have observed that most of these burglaries take place in buildings in residential societies which have flats.”

“Many of the houses are locked during daytime when people go to work. We have come across cases where there were people in neighbouring flats but they were unaware that a break-in had taken place in their building as the doors of the flats concerned are always closed. It is clear that the burglars keep a watch on closed flats with minimal security arrangements.”

The officer added, “Most of the targeted buildings did not have a security guard or security cameras or alarms. It is highly advisable that residential societies have these round-the-clock arrangements. We also advise people to have two strong doors with locks for the flats.”

As per the data from the crime branch, the number of burglaries in suburban areas such as Kharadi, Vimannagar, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Mundhwa, Warje, Bavdhan, Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Sangvi, Nigdi, Bhosari have seen an increase.

The rate of detection in such cases is also low. Of the 1,364 cases reported in 2014, police have claimed detection in over 400 cases. Low police presence in suburban areas is also to be blamed for this situation. Shubhashish Das, a resident of Baner said, “We think that the number of trips of patrolling teams should be increased and also there should be a police chowky in the area.”

Pune police commissioner K K Pathak had announced after he took charge that focus will be on increasing ‘visible’ police presence.

Pathak told Newsline on Sunday, “We have started implementing a whole new set of patrolling and nakabandi schemes. We have studied in detail the pattern of timings and places of various crimes and patrolling and road closures have been planned accordingly. Special provision has also been made to form special squads for chain-snatching crimes and it has resulted in an increase in police presence on roads.”

