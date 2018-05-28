Forum compensates Bhim app consumer: Rs 10,000 lost, Rs 18,000 refunded

The consumer said that the customer care personnel at Bhim App had told him that the amount will be credited to his State Bank of India (SBI) account. However, the funds were not reflected in that account either. The consumer said that the customer care personnel at Bhim App had told him that the amount will be credited to his State Bank of India (SBI) account. However, the funds were not reflected in that account either.

THE PUNE District Grievance Redressal Forum has directed Bhim App and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to refund Rs 10,000 to a customer who had transferred some funds using the application, which were not credited to the bank account concerned. The Forum also directed the NPCI to pay a compensation of Rs 5,000 to the consumer and an additional Rs 3,000 for the legal expenditure incurred by the complainant.

Chhotelal Prasad, a resident of Shirur, had approached the Forum in 2017 after he had transferrred Rs 10,000 from his account in Corporation Bank to another account in IDBI. While, funds from the Corporation Bank were debited immediately, they were not credited in IDBI. Prasad said both the banks had claimed that the transaction couldn’t be completed as his IDBI account was not registered with the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). He also claimed that the customer care personnel at Bhim App had told him that the amount will be credited to his State Bank of India (SBI) account. However, the funds were not reflected in that account either.

However, the NPCI filed a written statement, claiming that Prasad was not its consumer and hence the complaint wasn’t maintainable. It also claimed that after the transaction failed the amount — Rs 10,000 — was credited to Prasad’s SBI account, which was linked to his UPI ID. After going through the evidence, the Forum, headed by president M K Walchale, with Shubhangi Dunakhe and S K Pacharne as members, held that there was no merit in the NPCI’s submission that Prasad was not its consumer.

“When the NCPI states that the transaction was successful and this amount of Rs 10,000 has been successfully transferred in the account of the complainant in SBI, the bank statement produced by the complainant of his account in SBI, as well as IDBI, does not show the credit of this amount. When the transaction was successful, the account in SBI ought to have been found a credit entry. NCPI has not filed any cogent evidence that when the complainant, by using this app, transferred Rs 10,000 that has been credited to his account in SBI. It was for the NCPI to show where this amount has gone and this is not proved. It, therefore, appears that there is some fault in the app, due to which the amount of Rs 10,000 was debited from the account of the complainant in Corporation Bank, but was not credited in his another account… The complainant, thus, suffered a loss of Rs 10,000 at the hands of the NCPI who is, therefore, liable to compensate him,” read the order passed by the bench.

The bench directed the NCPI to refund Rs 10,000 to Prasad, while maintaining that Prasad was liable to get a n additional amount — Rs 5,000 towards compensation and Rs 3,000 towards the cost of litigation — for the troubles he had suffereddue to the “deficiency in service” on NCPI’s part.

