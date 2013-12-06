Forty years on,I am still living off Bobby

When Dimple Kapadia attended her first screen-test for Bobby (1973),she was made to walk down a huge staircase. With some five steps away from the ground below,she got nervous and jumped off it. Director Raj Kapoor,who was keenly watching her,exulted: What an actress. Though the then clumsy teenager was stumped by his exclamation,she was to soon discover that Kapoor always put his actresses on a pedestal  making sure that they never went wrong. Such was the performance that the director-mentor extracted from her 40 years ago that Kapadia admits to being living off Bobby ever since. The memories associated with her first film are still so fresh that it brings a smile on her face even though she was,perhaps,giving her 10th interview when we met her.

Clad in a maroon-and-beige handloom silk sari,the actor is happy to discuss her next,What the Fish,which releases next week. By her own admission,she got to play a drama queen in this. Her character,Sudha Mishra,is finicky and cant tolerate any wrong doing. She makes matters worse by interfering and setting things according to her. Her take on reality is completely different from what reality is, she says.

The character as well as the story impressed Kapadia from the very beginning. Still,it took some amount of convincing from director Gurmeet Singh to get her to agree. Sudha Mishra is a delight. But after reading the script,I wondered if I would be able to pull it off. When questions like this come to my mind,I tend to run away. Thats when Gurmeet stepped in, recalls Kapadia. She also points to the fact that screenplays,narratives and subjects of films have changed for better. This works as a draw for senior actors like her.

Surprising as it may sound,Kapadia often suffers from bouts of self-doubt. I am very honest,but not self-critical, she clarifies. Most of the films she features in match her expectations. But she cant say the same about her work. I dont know if other actors go through the same motions. But mine is very pronounced, she says. Mahesh Bhatt,who has directed Kapadia in Kaash,Kabza and the unreleased Maarg,vouches for her tendency to confront her limitations. Dimple is an exceptionally devoted actor. Even though she is a stunner,she was aware that good looks alone wont see her through. She always works on her acting, says Bhatt. That has not changed over the decades. According to Singh,Kapadia brings in something extra to the sets.

The story of Kapadia giving up her new-found stardom  only six months after the release of Bobby  to tie the knot with the then reigning superstar Rajesh Khanna is part of pop-culture lore. She returned to the movies after more than a decade. By then the innocence of Bobby had made way for sultriness. This was showcased in most of the commercial movies that she did in the 80s including Saagar,Lava,Arjun and Janbaaz. She veered towards arthouse cinema in the 90s and even bagged the National Award for Best Actress for Rudaali (1993). I have experimented with my roles from the beginning. Thats interesting since people appreciate my work. Whether I appreciate my work is a different matter, she says.

Appreciation for her has come from various quarters,especially from a number of young directors such as Farhan Akhtar,Zoya Akhtar and Homi Adajania who have sought the 56-year-old out with meaty roles. In spite of that,it has been her pattern to slack off intermittently. I was never in the rat race even when I was doing a lot of work. At that time too I used to slow down in between, she says. Like most,Kapadia is guided by her instincts when selecting a role. But she is quick to add that it is often wrong. It is a way of life for me. Its very complicated and I dont want anyone else to have my mind,

she says.

Being choosy works to the actors advantage. This allows me time for myself and my family. Currently her four grandchildren enjoy the privilege of making demands on her time. Since two of them  children of daughter Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar,Aarav (11) and Nitara (1)  live close to her Juhu home,she makes it a point to visit them at least once a day. Just hugging or kissing them is enough to see me through the day. Since Aarav is grown up now,he objects to such show of affection. Twinkle says,You stifle us with your love. You did the same to me and now you are doing that to Aarav, says the doting grandmom,with a chuckle.

On a more serious note,she says that having her grandchildren around made it easier to sail through the difficult last six years. This period has been extremely trying. I have lost very special people in my life. I felt completely abandoned, says Kapadia. Her husband,Khanna,passed

away last year,and her sister Simple

in 2009.

It has been an eventful 40 years for Kapadia. When I started on this journey,I did not realise that I am so blessed. Today,I thank god for giving me this opportunity to enjoy this wonderful roller-coaster life, she says. Though known for gaps in her big-screen appearances,Kapadia has two more releases lined up even as she is likely to sign on another in a week. She has just wrapped up Adajanias Finding Fanny Fernandes. Soon,I will be on screen so often that the audience will say: What the fish? She is everywhere, says Kapadia,with a smile that still kindles fire.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App