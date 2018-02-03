Former Army officer living on footpath in Pune Camp killed

The former army officer had left Army ten years back. The former army officer had left Army ten years back.

Two unidentified youths killed a former Army officer near the main gate of the Southern Command Officers’ Mess on Dr Koyaji Road in Pune Camp early Friday. Police identified the deceased as Captain Ravindra Bali (65), a native of Kota in Rajasthan, who had been living on the footpath near the main gate of the mess for the last five years. A private security guard, Sagar Waghmare (25) has lodged the FIR in the case at the Lashkar police station.

Police have booked the killers under Section 302, 34 of the IPC. Police said around 12 am, one of the assailants hit Bali repeatedly with a cement block, causing his death. Later, the assailants fled the spot on a two-wheeler. A probe is on to identify the killers.

Police inspector S K Yadav is investigating the case. “We are probing various angles. The killers have not been identified yet. Yadav said Bali’s story was reported in the media last year. As per the reports, Bali was the son of a police officer. He joined the NDA in 1970. Later, he also underwent training at the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune. He served in the Army for a few years.

Because of a property dispute that caused problems for his parents, he had left the Army in 1988. He was not eligible for pension when he resigned. He had to leave his ancestral home because of the property dispute and shifted to Gujarat, where he started a business.

After spending 10 years in Gujarat, he took up a job in a BPO in Pune and purchased a 1 BHK flat in Wagholi by taking loan. But the BPO shut down in 2012, leaving him jobless. Failing to repay the loan, he had to leave his flat. He went to Kerala, where he lost all his important documents. He again returned to Pune and started staying on the footpath under a plastic shed. He would be often found reading English newspapers. Police are checking video footage from CCTV cameras on Dr Koyaji Road.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App